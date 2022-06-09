Man accused of intentionally killing a pedestrian with his car enters no plea

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man accused of a deadly hit and run did not enter a plea during his arraignment Wednesday in Multnomah County Court.

Frederick Moore, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and hit and run for allegedly killing a pedestrian with his car on the corner of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street. According to court documents, Moore has a previous murder and robbery conviction in Washington State. Investigators believe Moore intentionally hit a pedestrian who died at the scene.

Michael Weeks was finishing up his shift at work nearby when he heard an engine roar. Security camera footage shows the roar came from a red truck nearby.

“I was completely stunned,” Weeks said. “I can’t believe someone would do something like that.”

Investigators believe the red truck was driven by Moore. Weeks watched the truck hit the pedestrian, dragging the body across the street. The truck then used a driveway to turn around. Security cameras caught Weeks hopping into his car and driving off to chase the suspect.

“I just want to stand up for other people because there’s no point in turning your back on other people,” Weeks said. “We’re all humans we all need somebody to look out for each other.”

Weeks found the red truck and Moore in a park nearby. But at the time, he didn’t know Moore was as suspect.

“He seemed so cold and cordial,” Weeks said. “He was smoking a cigar as if nothing happened. So it threw me off because I didn’t actually know it was him until I went over the cameras.”

Weeks did take note of the license plate and gave it to Portland police. He believes this helped arrest Moore and possibly stop another pedestrian from getting run over.

“I’m glad I went after the guy,” Moore said. “At least I got his license plate and I saw his face because if I didn’t do that he would’ve been free.”

Though a suspect is behind bars, Weeks said the sights and sounds of Monday night are burned into his memory.

“It was chilling, scary, just hearing the truck bounce on the guy, and hearing the guy just screaming, it’ll be with me forever,” Week said.

Moore’s next court appearance will be on June 16th. The victim still has not been identified.

