Man shot multiple times in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, according to Portland police.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting at Southeast Woodward Street and Southeast 10th Avenue. Police said a man was shot multiple times and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Another person had been assaulted. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.