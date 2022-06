PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For sex workers who work late, it’s not easy to get a bit to eat late at night. Chef Nikeisah Newton has come up for a solution with a vegan meal delivery service catering called Meals for Heels. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went Newton’s location on Salmon Street to learn more.

