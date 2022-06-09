Mostly dry day, rain returns in the evening

Happy Thursday everyone. Get out and enjoy one more mostly dry and warm day today. We will see increasing clouds today with highs in the upper 70s. By this evening rain will arrive and continue off and on through the weekend and into Monday morning.

Highs will go from the low to mid 70s tomorrow and Saturday to the mid to upper 60s as we start next week. The weather dries up by Tuesday and Wednesday with a cloud sun mix and highs in the low to mid 70s. If you are planning on going to the Grand Floral Parade current models are trending towards just a few showers and not a constant rain event.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

