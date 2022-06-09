Multnomah County commissioners to vote on abortion protections

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - As Americans await a final decision from the Supreme Court that could overturn Roe v. Wade, some state and local governments are taking action now.

On Thursday, Multnomah County Commissioners Jessica Vega-Pederson and Susheela Jayapal co-sponsored a board resolution protecting access to abortions and reproductive medical care in the county. It is one of two actions being taken by the county this week.

The proposal comes as the nation awaits the decision on whether the Supreme Court will strike down the landmark ruling Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion across the US.

The resolution brought to the board Thursday will affirm the county’s commitment protecting the right to an abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, as stated in a leaked draft from the highest court.

Vega-Pederson is also proposing $200,000 in funding to organizations that work to provide safe reproductive health services to those who are unable to receive that care. Funds could be used for access to services, including transportation to and from Oregon, lodging, and the cost of services.

Jayapal said banning abortions will not stop abortions, it will simply make them less safe, mostly for certain groups.

“Black, Indigenous, people of color, people with disabilities, those in rural areas, young people, immigrants, LGBTQ+, and people experiencing poverty are disproportionally affected by increasing the inaccessibility of health care,” Jayapal said.

Many health care providers spoke at Thursday’s meeting about what they believe will be an influx of patients seeking services in Oregon from neighboring states if the federal right to an abortion is revoked.

While Oregon and Washington governors have said they would protect the right to an abortion, neighboring Idaho does have a trigger law which would automatically ban abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

