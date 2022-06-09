Advertisement

Portland man arrested on charges of luring, exploiting children on Instagram

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(Source: MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An 18-year-old Portland man is facing federal charges after reportedly using Instagram to sexually exploit children.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, Solomon Dean Cook, 18, persuaded children to produce and share sexually explicit images. Cook first came under investigation when the parent of a minor victim in Portland went to the FBI. Cook had threatened to distribute the image of their child if the victim did not continue producing and sending more images, the D.A.’s Office says.

A second victim in Portland was identified during follow-up interviews with the first. She told investigators that Cook posted nude photos of both children on his Instagram stories.

Federal agents traced two Instagram accounts to Cook and were able to identify his residence. On May 11, agents executed a federal search warrant during which, Cook confessed to “enticing the reporting minor victim to produce the sexually explicit image and to exploiting additional victims in the same manner.”

Cook was charged with sexual exploitation of children, attempted sexual exploitation of children, receiving child pornography, and possessing child pornography.

If convicted, Cook faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum, a life term of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. He may also be ordered to pay restitution to his victims, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PPB: Serial robber suspected in over a dozen thefts arrested
Man accused of intentionally killing a pedestrian with his car enters no plea
2022 Portland Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade
2022 Portland Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade
Frederick Moore, 40.
Man accused of intentionally killing a pedestrian with his car enters no plea