Portland man arrested on charges of luring, exploiting children on Instagram

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An 18-year-old Portland man is facing federal charges after reportedly using Instagram to sexually exploit children.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, Solomon Dean Cook, 18, persuaded children to produce and share sexually explicit images. Cook first came under investigation when the parent of a minor victim in Portland went to the FBI. Cook had threatened to distribute the image of their child if the victim did not continue producing and sending more images, the D.A.’s Office says.

A second victim in Portland was identified during follow-up interviews with the first. She told investigators that Cook posted nude photos of both children on his Instagram stories.

Federal agents traced two Instagram accounts to Cook and were able to identify his residence. On May 11, agents executed a federal search warrant during which, Cook confessed to “enticing the reporting minor victim to produce the sexually explicit image and to exploiting additional victims in the same manner.”

Cook was charged with sexual exploitation of children, attempted sexual exploitation of children, receiving child pornography, and possessing child pornography.

If convicted, Cook faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum, a life term of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. He may also be ordered to pay restitution to his victims, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.