Portland Public Schools seniors cross graduation stage after COVID-19

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Another round of Portland Public Schools seniors crossed the stage and got their diplomas Wednesday after a turbulent high school career amid a pandemic.

Nathan Gerber and Koa Blue Vella said it’s been a long road to get here, especially after COVID-19 shut down schools their sophomore year.

“It went into spring break then spring break lasted two years pretty much,” Koa Blue Vella said.

“We basically just didn’t get a junior year of high school. Three years of high school basically. I know some kids missed their 7th and 8th grade years,” Nathan Gerber said.

Like most students, Hadiya Jackson said learning online was tough to get used to.

“It was hard initially especially going from sophomore year to junior year online with COVID. I kind of fell back but I picked myself up and adjusted to the pandemic like everyone else,” Jackson said.

So, after a rollercoaster high school career, this class was excited to have some sense of normalcy to close this chapter of their lives.

“This is awesome to have an in-person graduation. I had some friends who graduated right as COVID hit and they had to drive around for graduation, that sucked,” Vella said.

“I didn’t want to get my hopes up or disappointed because I saw how the class of 2020 and 2021 graduated, so, I wasn’t expecting the most. But here I am today, so I’m pretty excited,” Jackson said.

