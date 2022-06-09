Portland school locked down after weapon drawn in fight between adults

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, a weapon was pulled during a confrontation between two adults on the Faubion campus, resulting in a lockdown.

A spokesperson for Portland Public Schools told FOX 12 that police were called and the incident was deescalated.

No students were involved and there were no reported injuries.

No further details were released as the Portland Police Bureau continued to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.