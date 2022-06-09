Advertisement

Portland school locked down after weapon drawn in fight between adults

FILE - The Faubion school campus in Portland, Oregon.
FILE - The Faubion school campus in Portland, Oregon.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, a weapon was pulled during a confrontation between two adults on the Faubion campus, resulting in a lockdown.

A spokesperson for Portland Public Schools told FOX 12 that police were called and the incident was deescalated.

No students were involved and there were no reported injuries.

No further details were released as the Portland Police Bureau continued to investigate.

