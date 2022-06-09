Reward offered for info. in Portland murder of disabled man

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police and Crime Stoppers are offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the January murder of Jaquan Jenkins.

Police reported, that on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been shot at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Jenkins’ family reportedly told investigators that he was mentally disabled. Homicide detectives believe there were a number of people who witnessed the incident who did not remain on the scene to speak with police and they would like to hear from them.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offered a cash reward of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Tipsters are given the option to stay anonymous. Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/.

