Robbery suspect arrested after Albany police chase

ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) – A man in Albany led police on a chase before crashing into several cars including a Fed-Ex truck Wednesday morning.

Albany police say they first got a call for someone acting suspiciously at a convenience store with the same car that had been part of a robbery earlier in the day in Linn County.

The suspect then took off in the car and led police on a short chase before hitting a Fed-Ex truck and two other cars.

“They had one policeman that was standing over the car with his gun and all the other policemen put their guns down,” said witness Margie Spears. “He just had it because he didn’t know if they had a weapon in the car and that went on for quite a while, that standoff.”

The suspect’s car was in rough shape and firefighters had to extricate him and take him to a hospital but no one else was hurt.

Spears says the Fed-Ex truck prevented the smaller cars from an even worse crash.

“He was coming from a business district into a residential area so I’m sure glad he got stopped ahead of time,” said other witness Alan Barker.

Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Grant Rasband, is in custody for burglary, reckless driving and other charges. The car he was driving was stolen from a Salem car dealership.

