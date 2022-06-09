Suspect arrested after two home break-ins in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested early Thursday morning after two home break-ins in the Orenco Station area, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a burglary of an occupied home. A little bit later, another homeowner called 911 to report a person had broken in.

Officers, along with a K-9, responded to the area and began searching for the suspect.

During a K-9 track, officers found a person who refused to stop. Police said officers deployed a taser and discovered it was not the suspect they were looking for. The person was a intoxicated transient who was arrested for interfering with police.

Officers were able to track down the suspect and make an arrest. Police said the suspect had entered two homes and attempted to enter a third.

No additional details have been released at this time.

