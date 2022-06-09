Vancouver man arrested for kidnapping and robbery

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man held a driver at gunpoint for several hours early Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was parked outside a convenience store on Mill Plain Boulevard when a strange man came up to him and asked for a ride. The victim agreed to give the suspect a ride.

Once they got inside the car, the suspect pulled out a gun and forced the victim to drive for several hours.

Eventually, the victim told the suspect he needed to get gas and pulled into a Chevron station where he was able to get away and hide inside the building.

The suspect soon followed into the Chevron. He held the cashier at gunpoint and demanded a car.

Washington State Patrol troopers and Vancouver Police Department officers arrived at the scene just before 5:30 a.m. and were able to disarm the suspect and take him into custody.

Police said no one was seriously injured, but the 22-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and observation due to possible drug use.

Police said they will release the name of the suspect once he is booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping, assault, felony harassment and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.