Waldport man accused of blocking traffic on Hwy 101, assaulting responding officers

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man is facing several charges after he blocked traffic on Highway 101 and assaulted officers who responded to the scene, according to the Lincoln City Police Department.

On Tuesday, at about 4:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a vehicle parked in the southbound lane of Highway 101 near Southwest 32nd Street without any lights on. Police said the driver, identified as Matthew Ryan Garrett, of Waldport, was reportedly standing outside his vehicle and appeared agitated.

More 911 callers reported Garrett was trying to hit vehicles with an object as they drove around him. One vehicle was hit by Garrett, according to police.

Officers arrived to the scene and contacted Garrett, who police said became “very confrontational and aggressive” towards them. Officers attempted to arrest him but Garrett began fighting with them and resisting arrest.

Police said officers tried to use Tasers, but were not successful. More officers arrived on scene and a less-lethal round was deployed, but had little effect on Garrett, according to police.

Multiple officers were able to wrestle Garrett to the ground and get him into custody. Garrett was taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

One officer went to the hospital for medical evaluation of an injury and was later released. A second officer was treated for a minor injury.

After being released from the hospital, Garrett was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting a public safety officer, and menacing.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.