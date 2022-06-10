Columbia River likely to reach highest level in two years; flooding not expected

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Columbia River is likely to reach its highest level in two years as an atmospheric river of moisture passes over the Pacific Northwest, dumping up to two inches of rain this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Portland, drivers can expect more Interstate 5 bridge lifts than normal during this time as the river swells.

NWS reminded people in a social media post, “remember to wear your life jacket if you plan to venture on the river. Also, keep in mind currents will be stronger than normal and the river remains cold enough to produce cold water shock.”

River levels will decrease on Tuesday.

FOX 12 Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron is not expecting any major flood issues with the Columbia River at this time.

