Five years after son’s murder, Portland parents seek leads to close case

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend marks a heartbreaking anniversary for George and Carolyn Spaulding, who experienced a parent’s worst nightmare five years ago, on June 12.

Their daughter called, letting them know their 36-year-old son Brian Spaulding hadn’t made it to work and wasn’t answering his phone. So, the couple went to go check on him at his place on Northeast 10th Avenue.

“We got in the car and drove over. It’s only about 15 minutes from here to there,” George Spaulding, Brian’s dad, said. “Went into the house where he had been renting a room for over 10 years and went back to his room, the door was ajar, and we found him shot to death. It was senseless. There was nothing taken from him.”

Spaulding said the best guess detectives had is that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and it could’ve been a burglary meant to target someone else.

All these years later, there have been no arrests an they’re hoping someone out there can give them some closure, even if that person remains anonymous. They just want to know why someone would do this to their son.

“It does weigh on us but all it takes is a little bit of information. If anyone has any information out there, even if it might be remote or hearsay, that sometimes resolves a case,” he said.

Spaulding said Brian had an array of interests from podcasting and Metal music to his career in massage therapy. They hope he inspires people to follow their dreams, too.

“Just enjoying life and he was taken from us far too soon,” he said.

Now the Spauldings have fond memories and a bear made from an old quilt to hold onto as they wait for answers.

“I miss him, love him. Miss him every day. Can’t bring him back,” George Spaulding said.

Friends and family raised $20,000 as a reward for any information that can close this case. If you know something, you’re encouraged to reach out to Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov. Crimestoppers of Oregon has also offered $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest.

