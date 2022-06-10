On the Go with Joe at Cider Summit Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Cider Summit Portland is back at Fields Neighborhood Park in the Pearl District this weekend.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a tasting selection of more than 150 hard ciders from the industry’s leading cider-makers, many of whom will be on hand to guide guests through the available lineup.

