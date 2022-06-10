Health department closes Vancouver lake beach due to high E. Coli levels

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Washington health department authorities on Friday closed the Vancouver Lake swim beach due to high levels of E. coli bacteria found in the water.

According to a statement, Public Health issued a warning for the swim beach on June 2 when one water sample collected during routine testing showed elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. Public Health then collected additional water samples from the swim beach on Monday and received results on Friday. Four of their six samples showed elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.

The health department warned that people who fish at Vancouver Lake should take precautions to avoid water contact and should thoroughly clean all fish and equipment.

The swim beach will remain closed at least until Public Health receives the results of more planned samples on Monday.

The most up-to-date information can be found on their website.

E. coli is a common kind of bacteria that lives in the intestines of animals and people. The presence of E. coli in Vancouver Lake water indicates that the water may contain bacteria found in animal or human feces. Some of these bacteria are capable of causing severe gastrointestinal illness.

Depending on the cause, people with gastrointestinal infections may experience fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea beginning several hours to several days or longer after exposure. Some infections may cause bloody diarrhea.

People who experience bloody diarrhea or persistent gastrointestinal symptoms should call their physician or other health care provider.

