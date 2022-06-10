At least 8 from Oregon, SW Washington facing charges in connection with Capitol attack

(KPTV) - More than 700 people across the country were charged with crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, including at least eight people from the Oregon and southwest Washington area.

Here is a closer look at those local suspects:

Matthew and Jonathanpeter Klein

According to court records, the Klein brothers from Oregon face six charges each, including conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. Court documents say Matthew and Jonathanpeter are members of the Proud Boys. Investigators say photos captured them breaking into a door and Matthew using a flag to push back officers who peppered sprayed him.

Reed Christensen

Prosecutors say 62-year-old Reed Christensen, from Hillsboro, hit and pushed officers at the Capitol building and tried to remove the barriers made of metal bike racks. He faces several charges including assault, getting in the way of law enforcement, and remaining on restricted grounds.

Jeffrey Hubbard

Jeffrey Hubbard, 47, from Lincoln City, faces four charges including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Federal investigators say he climbed through a broken window.

Marc Anthony Bru

Court records show Marc Anthony Bru, from Vancouver, is charged with seven counts including getting inside and staying in the Gallery of Congress. Those records also say Bru grabbed a police barricade in an apparent attempt to wrench it away from police.

Jeffrey and Jeremy Grace

Jeffrey Grace, from Washington, faces four charges. He is accused of getting inside the building through an open window. Investigators say you can see him in a picture behind a man carrying a lectern. Court documents also say Jeffrey admitted to picking up items that were being knocked over and that he decided to leave after seeing people causing damage to the Capitol property. He told investigators he was not a member of any group that advocated violence that day.

Jeffrey’s son, Jeremy, who is from Molalla, is also facing several charges including disorderly conduct and parading around inside the Capitol building.

Richard Harris

Richard Harris has been charged with five counts, including assaulting, resisting or getting in the way of officers, and trying to stop an official proceeding.

