Lots of rain tonight through Friday night, but not so wet Saturday

After a dry (but gray) start to the day, showers started to push into the region this afternoon. Winds will start to pick up, as they already have along the beaches. It’s going to turn rainy this evening, with an expected quarter to half inch of rainfall in this first batch of precipitation. We may start the day drier on Friday, but showers will pick up and transition to rain by about noon so it will be a very wet afternoon. We’ll see temperatures remain in the 60s Friday due to the cloud cover and rain. More scattered showers are on tap for Saturday, but they’ll be lighter. That’s right, not so wet Saturday! There’s a chance the Grand Floral parade stays mainly dry with perhaps just a couple sprinkles. We’ll continue to cool down into Sunday and Monday, but by that point the moisture overhead should start to fizzle out. We may have a couple leftover showers, with high temps only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

We’re back into more of a high-pressure pattern by the middle of next week, allowing us to dry out and climb back into the 70s briefly, but there’s no sign the cool & occasionally wet June weather goes away through at least the 20th.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.