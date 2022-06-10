Man accused of inappropriately touching young camp counselors in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested last week on charges related to a sexual abuse investigation at a camp in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began after detectives received a report from Department of Human Services - Child Welfare about Kyle Purdy having inappropriate contact with four young camp counselors on March 15. The victims were part of a group of camp counselors from a charter school in the Portland metro area.

The sheriff’s office said Purdy was an instructor at the camp that was contracted by an outside company. He was not an employee of the camp.

When school and camp staff were made aware of the allegations, the sheriff’s office said they acted immediately to implement a safety plan and remove Purdy from the camp.

On June 2, Purdy was arrested by detectives at his home in Eugene. He was arraigned the following day on eight counts of third-degree sex abuse. The sheriff’s office said he later posted bail and released from jail. As part of his release, he is to not have contact with unrelated minors.

The sheriff’s office is working to determine if there were other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Shorter at 503-623-9251 or shorter.david@co.polk.or.us.

