Man found guilty in deadly 2019 Sherwood crash

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has found a man guilty of manslaughter after his vehicle collided with another in 2019, killing its driver near Sherwood.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said on Nov. 11, 2019 around 7:30 p.m., Jakob Paul Azevedo, was crossing the bridge over the Tualatin River as his Ford F-350 veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a small BMW convertible.

The BMW, driven by Pyanin Sin, spun into the jersey barrier before coming to a stop in the center of the roadway. According to the D.A.’s Office, Sin had to be extracted from his crushed vehicle by first responders and was taken to OHSU by LifeFlight where he died from his injuries.

Azevedo’s truck flipped onto its side and slid several feet down the road before coming to a stop, with the D.A.’s Office reporting he suffered minor injuries.

Officials say Azevedo denied drinking alcohol the night of the crash. However, the crash scattered beer cans from the truck into the roadway, with medical testing showing Azevedo’s BAC to be .17% almost two hours after the crash.

Azevedo pled guilty to charges of DUII shortly before opening statements began. He was additionally charged with second-degree manslaughter and reckless driving.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5.

