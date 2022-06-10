Neighbor of deadly hit-and-run suspect speaks out

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The neighbor of a man accused of intentionally killing a pedestrian said she is not surprised.

Hannah Hadnot lived two doors down from 40-year-old Frederick Moore in Northeast Portland. She said she moved in 10 months ago and since then, Hadnot called the police on Moore three times. Each interaction she had with Moore, Hadnot said the fear of him grew. She took a cell phone video of Moore’s arrest Tuesday morning.

“I see SWAT standing in a SWAT truck here. There are police all up and down the road here,” Hadnot said. “There are snipers all back around here.”

Moore was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and hit-and-run for allegedly intentionally killing a pedestrian with his truck on Southeast 82nd Avenue Monday night. Hadnot initially didn’t know police were in her neighborhood for Moore until they went on a loudspeaker to demand he surrender.

“The first thing I told my husband is I knew he did something,” Hadnot said. “I knew it.”

The red truck Moore allegedly drove to hit the pedestrian is gone, but the memories of fear and terror still stick with Hadnot. She told FOX 12 multiple stories about Moore’s aggressive behavior. One of those times he accused Hadnot’s cat of injuring his cat.

“Fred comes out and starts screaming at me, yelling at me, threatening to shoot my dog,” Hadnot said. “He told me he was going to sick his dogs to kill my cat. I’m freaking out. I run inside to tell my husband that I’m literally scared to death, this man’s verbally attacking me, he’s verbally attacking me.”

Hadnot said the last time she called the police on Moore, the other person expressed their concern about her and her family’s safety.”

“When I talked to the Police they said you need to call 911 if he steps foot on your property again,” Hadnot said. “He said that man is dangerous.”

She said the fear grew so much that she barely went outside.

“There are so many nights I would sit there and I just would have visions in my head of this man attacking us or trying to kill one of us,” Hadnot said. “The way he was, it terrified me because all it would take is one punch or one hit.”

After Moore was taken into custody, Hadnot wrote ‘we are free’ on the street in front of her house. But she said, at what cost.

“I’m so relieved that my kids can go outside and play,” Hadnot said. “But you don’t go out and buy a home to move in next to somebody that constantly harasses you. Then you find out all your gut instincts and all the feelings you had about this person were true, that’s terrifying.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.