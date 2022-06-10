Advertisement

New hybrid semi-trucks unveiled in N. Portland

Hyliion showed off its new technology that's helping make fuel delivery more carbon neutral.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Hyliion showed off its new technology Thursday that’s helping make fuel delivery more carbon neutral.

The new system, debuted at the Christensen Fuel Facility, uses a battery and captures energy from the semi-truck to help natural gas-powered trucks have more power when climbing hills.

“The eAxle captures energy from regenative braking and stores it in the battery pack. Then anytime you’re going up a hill, the battery pack transfers that energy back to the eAxle. The eAxle kicks on and provides an extra boost of up to 120 horse power,” said James Laurine, National Sales Manager at Hyliion.

The system can also be installed on diesel trucks, which help the trucks use less fuel when the battery system kicks in. Hyliion said the hybrid trucks could potentially haul heavier loads and go up steeper graded hills.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Reed Christensen facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.
At least 8 from Oregon, SW Washington facing charges in connection with Capitol attack
8 people from Oregon, SW Washington facing charges in connection with Capitol attack
8 people from Oregon, SW Washington facing charges in connection with Capitol attack
The sheriff’s office in Kootenai County, Idaho said Joseph D. Broadsword, 35, of Post Falls is...
Sex offender sought after failing to check in with Idaho authorities
Portland company offering up sweet deals for National Iced Tea Day
Portland company offering up sweet deals for National Iced Tea Day
Strong winds have been impacting the state since Wednesday evening.
Over 10,000 without power Friday morning in Oregon