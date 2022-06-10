Oregon State Beavers hosting first Super Regional game Saturday.

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - A super weekend is on tap in Corvallis. Not only is it graduation Saturday at Oregon State but the third seeded Beaver baseball team is also hosting its first NCAA Super Regional Series since 2018, the same year OSU won its third national title.

The Beavers are getting their final preparation in for Saturday’s game one at 7 p.m. against Auburn in the best-of-three Super Regional from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The ‘sweet 16′ of baseball, the Super Regionals give a chance to advance to the ‘Elite 8′ at next weeks College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Third year OSU head Coach Mitch Canham knows all about the College World Series as a player, competing for the orange and black as a star leader at catcher for three straight world series runs in the mid 2000′s, winning back-to-back division-one titles in ‘06 and ‘07.

Canham feels this group of Oregon State players have the mental approach it takes to earn a ticket to the college baseball mecca in the mid-west.

“It’s all an energy thing. Confidence is big,” said Canham. “I think that the game against Vanderbilt the other day moving us on to his next round, I think that was just a big positivity moment and belief in one another and they saw what happens when they’re not in belief of oneself in the guys around them versus the next day, it was night and day.”

Oregon State’s all-American left-handed ace, Cooper Hjerpe, who closed out the final two innings in relief against Vanderbilt Monday is expected to start Saturday night against the 14th seeded Auborn Tigers.

FOX 12′s Nick Krupke will be in Corvallis and reporting from Super Regionals all weekend long on the 10 O’Clock news.

