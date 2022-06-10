Oregon teen missing from foster care; believed to be in danger

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen believed to be in danger.

ODHS says Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, is a child in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on June 9.

Dunnington is described as 5′6″ tall, 187 lbs. with dyed blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing fleece, with a red and black button up hoodie.

ODHS says Dunnington is believed to be traveling to Bend and is known to spend time at the local parks, gas stations and homeless camps in the area. She also goes by the name Katie, according to the Child Welfare Division.

If you see Dunnington, you’re asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement.

