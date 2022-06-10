Advertisement

Oregon teen missing from foster care; believed to be in danger

Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington.
Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington.(Oregon Dept. of Human Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen believed to be in danger.

ODHS says Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, is a child in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on June 9.

Dunnington is described as 5′6″ tall, 187 lbs. with dyed blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing fleece, with a red and black button up hoodie.

ODHS says Dunnington is believed to be traveling to Bend and is known to spend time at the local parks, gas stations and homeless camps in the area. She also goes by the name Katie, according to the Child Welfare Division.

If you see Dunnington, you’re asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jorge Ulises Serrano.
Former security guard and corrections officer gets life in prison in Washington County rape case
Oregon State Beavers hosting first Super Regional game Saturday.
Oregon State Beavers hosting first Super Regional game Saturday
Senya Scott crowned 2022 Rose Festival Queen of Rosaria
Senya Scott crowned 2022 Rose Festival Queen of Rosaria
Vancouver Lake Park beach
Health department closes Vancouver lake beach due to high E. Coli levels