Oregon Zoo conservationists caring for 10 tiny northwestern pond turtles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Conservationists at the Oregon Zoo are caring for 10 endangered northwestern pond turtles.

The tiny turtles will be cared for at the zoo’s conservation lab until next spring when they will be large enough to have a fighting chance in the wild.

“The hatchlings are especially vulnerable at this stage,” said Sara Morgan, senior keeper for the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “They’re smaller than a walnut - so tiny, a bullfrog can gobble them up right out of the nest.”

The zoo said Morgan and her colleagues helped Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife biologists retrieve the turtle hatchlings in late May from sites in the Columbia River Gorge. The hatchlings were then taken to the conservation lab.

With heat lamps and food, the zoo said the turtles experience summer year-round so they don’t go into hibernation. Once they reach about 50 grams, they are returned to their ponds and monitored for safety.

“We make sure they’re safe and warm, and have all the food they need,” Morgan said. “When they go back to the wild, they’re only about a year old but they’re as big as 3-year-old turtles.”

The northwestern pond turtle, also known as the western pond turtle, is listed as an endangered species in Washington and a sensitive species in Oregon. Two decades ago, they were on the verge of completely dying out in Washington, with fewer than 100 turtles left in the state. Since then, the zoo said more than 1,500 zoo-head-started turtles have been released.

“This is a critical time for these turtles,” Morgan said. “We need to get their population numbers up if we’re going to save the species.”

The Western Pond Turtle Recovery Project is a collaborative effort by the Oregon Zoo, Woodland Park Zoo, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bonneville Power Administration, U.S. Forest Service and other partners.

