Over 10,000 without power Friday morning in Oregon

Strong winds have been impacting the state since Wednesday evening.
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:49 AM PDT
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Over 10,000 Pacific Power customers in Oregon were without service early Friday morning after heavy rain fell overnight.

By 8 a.m. that number was down to just 210 customers.

Pacific Power’s outage map showed that the vast majority were concentrated west of Salem in Dallas.

The cause listed was a damaged line and the estimated time to fully restore service to all customers was sometime before 11 a.m.

The Dallas School District announced that campuses would be closed Friday as a result. However, their graduation ceremony was still scheduled for Friday night as planned.

