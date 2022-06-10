Portland International Airport expects busy summer travel season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Summer travel is typically the busiest time of year at Portland International Airport, and this summer will be no exception.

Managers at PDX said it will be the busiest they’ve seen in two years, and with construction still going on at the airport, there is a lot for people to be aware of and navigate when you fly.

Summer travel will peak early this year at PDX, and the single busiest day of the summer looks to be this Sunday, June 12, with more than 51,000 travelers. In fact, this month has the highest daily average passenger totals, with 10 days where more than 50,000 travelers are expected to pass through PDX.

Booking a flight early is highly recommended because the number of flights are not going up to accommodate travelers, but the cost certainly is.

“Actually, I have another plan to travel but because of the price and because of everything else, I am trying to hold my stuff for awhile and see what happens,” Alfred, who was traveling through PDX, told FOX 12.

Construction work continues at PDX, so it may get loud at times. To help those with sensitivity, earplugs are available in the ticket lobby just before TSA security checkpoints.

Travelers with different sensory needs can stop by the Travel Oregon Welcome Center in baggage claim for a free sensory kit.

To get the latest on arrivals, departures, and parking at PDX visit flypdx.com.

