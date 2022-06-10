Sex offender sought after failing to check in with Idaho authorities

POST FALLS Idaho. (KPTV) - Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a convicted and registered sex offender from western Idaho after they say he failed to notify authorities where he was headed.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office in Kootenai County, Idaho said Joseph D. Broadsword, 35, of Post Falls packed up his stuff and moved out of the mobile home park where he had been living but didn’t tell police where he was going.

The sheriff’s office noted that while it’s not illegal to move, it is illegal to move as a registered sex offender without telling the sheriff’s office.

Broadsword currently has a nationwide extradition warrant for his arrest and previously had another failure to register charge earlier this year.

The sheriff’s office said Broadsword lives a transient lifestyle and typically works construction jobs.

The sheriff’s office asked for anyone who knows of Broadsword’s whereabouts to immediately call their local police department or the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.