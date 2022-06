PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s time to crown the Queen of Rosaria for the 2022 Rose Festival. The coronation is one of the time-honored traditions of the Portland Rose Festival. The queen will be crowned from one of the 15 young ladies on the Rose Festival court which comprises young women from Portland Metro-area high schools.

