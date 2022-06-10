WET DAY AHEAD, ON & OFF SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND

Good morning! An atmospheric river is feeding moderate to heavy rain across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Rain will transition to on & off showers later this morning through the early afternoon, but another shortwave will invigorate the rain mid afternoon through tonight. All in all, it’s going to be a wet and mild day. Highs will reach about 70 degrees in the metro area. You’ll notice the tropical-feel to the air. This moisture is streaming in from the central Pacific Ocean, so it will feel muggy in the lowlands today.

Rain will continue into early Saturday before it starts to shift south and east. Saturday doesn’t look particularly wet. In fact, we should have mainly dry conditions during the Grand Floral Parade. A few showers will be possible from time to time, and temperatures should rise into the low 70s.

Cooler air will gradually work its way back in Sunday & Monday, and conditions will remain showery. Expect highs to dip into the mid 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s. Showers will taper off around Tuesday morning, giving way to a couple of drier and warmer days. Showers could make a return by Thursday. That part of the forecast is still up in the air.

Have a great Friday!

