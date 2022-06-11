Another Wet June Weekend

Happy Saturday!

It has been a wet few days here in Portland and this morning has been no exception. We have already received more rain than we would typically see in the entire month of June, and we’re not done. For those downtown during the Grand Floral Parade, expect some showers early on this morning. Through the day we will see a few showers but will be a little drier by later tonight. Temperatures will be mild today, around 70.

There is also a chance today that central and eastern Oregon could see isolated thunderstorms, bringing possible lightning, downpours and gusty winds. Tomorrow, we see another chance for storms, with a marginal risk of more severe storms further east, which could include hail and gusty winds. East of the Cascades looks to get some much needed rainfall between today and tomorrow.

West of the Cascades, on and off showers will continue through Monday and temperatures drop as well. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Expect conditions to start drying out Tuesday with warmer temperatures for the middle of the week back into the 70s. Some showers could return to end the workweek on Friday.

