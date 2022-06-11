Caught on Camera: NE Portland convenience store experiences bizarre robbery

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland business is still searching for answers after a bizarre break-in nearly two weeks ago.

In video obtained by FOX 12, the staff at 102nd Street Market say an unidentified man somehow obtained a copy of the store’s key and used it to break in on May 31, just after 5 a.m.

After unlocking the door, he headed straight for the store’s safe and took it outside to the parking lot. He then put it into his car and drove off.

The store’s owner says it took police over two hours to arrive after the store’s alarms had gone off and there haven’t been any new leads on suspects since the break-in.

One current employee feels a former employee could have made a copy of the store key and given it to someone else but that’s not confirmed.

“You really just don’t know people. You know? And having no idea what’s going on just makes it that much harder,” says employee Jessica Ayers. “Not knowing what happened and not really knowing anything to go on. We have our video footage but it’s really hard to get a whole lot off of that.”

The owner of 102nd Street Market says he’s made major security upgrades to the store since the break-in and is urging anyone with information to come forward to the police.

