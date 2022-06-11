Advertisement

Highway 30, St. Johns Bridge closed after fallen tree brings down power lines

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – All eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 30, near the St. Johns Bridge, are closed Friday evening after a fallen tree took down power lines.

The downed power lines have also closed the St. Johns Bridge, ODOT said shortly after 7:30 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is developing news and will be updated.

