Highway 30, St. Johns Bridge closed after fallen tree brings down power lines

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – All eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 30, near the St. Johns Bridge, are closed Friday evening after a fallen tree took down power lines.

The downed power lines have also closed the St. Johns Bridge, ODOT said shortly after 7:30 p.m.

US30, St John's Bridge, Closed, Downed power lines have US-30 closed in both directions just east of the St. Johns Bridge. Use an alternate route. #pdxtraffic... https://t.co/x7FktQhqHv — TripCheck - Portland (@TripCheckPDX) June 11, 2022

There is currently no estimated time of reopening and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is developing news and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.