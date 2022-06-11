On & off showers this weekend but a mainly dry Saturday!

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a pretty damp day out there! Warm and muggy, so the temperate rainforest we live in is earning its name today. Portland is at just over .60″ of rainfall, as of about 6:30 p.m. Most of the rain we’ve seen this afternoon has been light to moderate, but some heavier stuff should be reaching us later tonight so it’s very likely we break the rainfall record for the day, which is .66″, set back in 1948.

After the push of rain overnight, the wet jet stream will really start to slip south early Saturday morning. It’s looking like after a few showers early on, we’ll be drying out in the metro area by mid-morning. So that’s good news for the Grand Floral! It’s very possible we’ll still get a light shower or two, but it shouldn’t be more than that. High temps Saturday will be around 70 degrees.

By Saturday evening the western valleys are back to mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions, with a couple isolated showers.

The next solid batch of rain pushes up from the south Sunday morning, but Portland’s right on the edge of it, so it’s hard to say at this point how wet we could get. By Sunday night that system fizzles out as it pushes northeast, but on and off showers will likely continue through Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will also be quite a bit cooler Sunday and Monday-- around the mid 60s for the Portland area.

Wednesday looks like our warmest, driest day of the next stretch with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Showers may return the end of next week.

