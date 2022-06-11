Oregon ‘WIC’ program has capacity to serve thousands more

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Prices at the grocery store are up about ten percent over the last year, according to the Consumer Price Index released Friday. For families feeling the pinch, there may be help available.

In the Portland area, county workers want to get the word out that the federally funded Women, Infants and Children program, otherwise known as WIC, has the capacity to serve 24,000 more people than it serves now.

The WIC program us for pregnant moms, or families with kids under the age of 5.

A family of four can make a little over $51,000 yearly and still qualify, WIC says.

Also, any family that qualifies for the Oregon health Plan automatically qualifies for WIC.

Jared, a father using WIC, says it’s important dads know the resource is here for them as well: “Take advantage of what’s being given to you. It’s very difficult especially for men because you’re supposed to be the helpers not the helped.”

In addition to providing vouchers for food, the WIC program offers referrals for health care services and breast-feeding support for new moms.

For more information, visit the Oregon WIC page by clicking here.

