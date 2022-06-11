Police seeking help after an attempted kidnapping in the South Tabor Neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after an attempted kidnapping Thursday morning in the South Tabor Neighborhood.

Police say East Precinct officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of an attempted kidnapping at Southeast 70th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street. Responding officers found the victim hiding in a nearby bush.

Police say the 42-year-old woman told officers she was out for a jog when she was approached by the suspect in a car. The unidentified suspect then initiated conversation by asking for directions, before revealing a handgun and demanding the women get into his car. The victim ran away and the suspect drove off.

Officers searched the area, but the suspect wasn’t found.

The man is described as a black male in his 30′s or 40′s, with a close-trimmed beard, and possibly wearing glasses. PPB says the victim described the man as soft-spoken, and she believed he may have been speaking quietly to draw her closer. His vehicle is described an “older model” light green Subaru Outback wagon.

Detectives are investigating this incident and are requesting anyone with surveillance cameras in that area to check their footage to see if the suspect or his vehicle was captured on video.

Anyone has information about this incident or the suspect, they’re asked to reach out. Please e-mail any information to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-153618.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.