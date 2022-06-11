Portlanders brave rain to wait for Grand Floral Parade

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rain or shine - the McDonald and Darensburg families weren’t going to miss camping out Friday evening for the Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade Saturday.

“It’s family tradition, it’s what we do,” Yvette McDonald said. “We moved out here probably seven years and we’ve been doing it every year. Last couple years was really sad. We really missed it.”

The parade route starts at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, goes down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and ends near the Lloyd Center.

Malia Darensburg can’t wait to see her old favorites.

“Every year I see like a Disney float, it has Moana or Elsa or somebody on it, I’m just really excited to see all the floats,” she said.

The McDonald family was prepared to stay overnight for the big day Saturday and brought gear to try and stay mostly dry until the morning.

“We’ll put the tents halfway under the tarp and we’ll just sleep on our cots and our blankets and we got sleeping bags and pillows, camping lights, just like we’re camping,” McDonald said.

Of course, no camping experience is complete without good food and sweet treats, too.

“After we barbeque hamburgers and hot dogs the kids are going to make smores. That’s what we’re gonna do, so we’re going to have a good time,” she said.

