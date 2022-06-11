Suspicious fire causes significant damage at Gresham pregnancy center

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Federal Authorities are looking into what’s being called ‘a suspicious fire’ in Gresham. The blaze broke out at the Pregnancy Resource Center on NW 11th St. just after 2:30 am Friday.

There isn’t much damage on the outside of the building. There are broken windows but most of the damage from the fire is inside. No one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt. An employee at Nanna’s Place, across the street, says it’s devastating to hear something like this could happen.

“I think it’s sad. You can go out and picket and protest in front of a business instead of destroying the business -- I think that’s terrible,” said Edward Hazen, Nanna’s Place.

Gresham Fire says this blaze is suspicious and could potentially have political motivations behind it. So far, it’s unclear if the building was broken into before the fire began. If the suspect or suspects are found, they could face federal charges.

FOX 12 did reach out to the center for comment and say they plan on releasing a statement soon.

Gresham Fire say the FBI is now involved and ATF is leading the investigation.

