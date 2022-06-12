Drippy weather continues Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another very damp day in the Portland metro. It wasn’t the soaking we had Friday, but we had just enough stubborn drizzle and wet air to keep things pretty damp all day. PDX recorded another almost quarter inch of rain, but today’s precipitation really honed in over the south valleys and northeast Oregon. Rainfall totals in those areas were closer to an inch. We saw some thunderstorms roll through central and eastern Oregon as well.

Tomorrow isn’t looking much better. It’s possible we see another tenth to quarter inch of rain in Portland as showers move in late morning and continue through the afternoon. Eastern Oregon will likely see more isolated thunderstorms and downpours. There are several flood watches in effect for basically the eastern third of the state. It will be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and a breezy west wind will kick up in the afternoon.

Lighter on and off showers will continue through Monday and temperatures will stay very cool. It’s possible we get a little dry stretch Tuesday through Thursday, with the most sunshine on Wednesday and temperatures popping back up into the mid to upper 70s. Some showers could return to end the work week on Friday.

