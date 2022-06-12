Father, 2 daughters rescued after boat capsizes in Lewis River

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a man and his two daughters after the boat they were in hit an obstruction and capsized in the Lewis River on Saturday afternoon, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said.

The fire department said just after 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the report of a drowning along the banks of Lewis River near Ridgefield. They said access was difficult because of steep cliffs and terrain, overgrown brush and no established access points at this location.

Firefighters later found a man and his eight-year-old daughter on the riverbanks west of Daybreak Park. The man said he was traveling in a motorized boat from St. Helens when the boat hit a strainer, or a collection of trees in the water. He said the boat took on water, capsized and he and his two daughters were thrown into the river.

The man kept his eight-year-old daughter with him as he attempted to get to land. He told crews his 12-year-old daughter went downstream and saw her drift towards the bank.

The 12-year-old girl was found downstream about 100 yards from the initial location.

The family members were then loaded into rescue rafts to an established access point downstream. All three were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

CCFR said while the man was not wearing a life jacket, his two daughters were. The fire department said wearing the appropriate personal flotation device should always be a part of safe boating. It said the proper wearing of life jackets likely saved two lives in this incident.

