Officials stress safety on water with levels climbing

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - On Sunday, firefighters were at the Cowlitz Tribal Safety Fair talking to families and their kids about primarily river safety.

The event comes just a day after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and other first responders rescued a dad and his two daughters after their boat capsized in the Lewis River on Saturday.

“Luckily the daughters were wearing life jackets, which gave them the opportunity to save themselves and get them to the river’s edge,” Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue captain Matt Woodford said. “We were then able to make access to them, get them on some rafts, and get them to safety.”

Woodford said the boat had struck a strainer and began taking on water. Crews were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon to an area of the East Fork of the Lewis River.

“The dad was not in a life jacket, but both kids were in life jackets,” Woodford said. “He was able to get to his younger daughter, get her over to the shore and they actually went past his older daughter. They weren’t exactly sure if she had made it to the shore or not, which she was able to under her own power. Life jackets, especially in rivers and lakes where you can’t see the bottom, give anyone and everyone the chance to help themselves and save themselves. The best swimmers in the world are going to wear life jackets in these rivers with where the water levels are at right now.”

For now, Woodford is advising people to stay out of the rivers for the next few days.

“These water levels are just so high and the water is so strong,” Woodford said. “Without a life jacket, it’s little to no chance for us to be able to get to you. It doesn’t take much. You could be in knee deep water and it’s moving so fast that it can take you away. Not too long ago that happened on this very river and a little girl was lost. It happened very fast. Hopefully it won’t happen again. These water levels are going to be with us for a while, especially as it keeps raining. Even as it gets warmer people are going to want to flock to the rivers and they don’t understand that these waters are still very cold and very, very fast.”

On Saturday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted advising swimmers to stay away from local rivers for several days. This includes the Sandy River due to fast-moving water and numerous hazards.

The National Weather Service issued flood watches in several northeastern Oregon counties through Sunday night and on the Columbia River at Vancouver, which is expected to peak at 16 feet on Monday, through Wednesday.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced Sunday federal water managers are changing release and storage schedules at several dams along the Columbia River due to significant rainfall. To assist managing river stages at Vancouver, they are increasing storage behind the John Day Dam in Eastern Oregon.

USACE said it will manage the reservoir up to elevation 268 feet by Thursday, which may impact shoreline trails and parks along the John Day reservoir shoreline.

“Of primary concern to us at this point is public safety,” Steve Barton, chief of USACE’s Columbia Basin Water Management Division, said in a press release on Sunday. “This system of dams was built primarily to protect the public from catastrophic floods. While we cannot prevent all flooding, we can take steps to minimize the impacts of these powerful weather events.”

USACE said staff will continue to monitor conditions and coordinate with regional water managers and the National Weather Service.

