Pedestrian hit, killed by motorcyclist in Gresham

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorcyclist in Gresham on Saturday night, Gresham police said.

Police said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a motorcycle and died. Officers closed NE 162nd Ave. and the East County Vehicular Crimes Team investigated.

Police said the motorcyclist initially left the scene. Officers later found and detained him.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the motorcyclist.

