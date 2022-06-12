Portion of Eastbank Esplanade to temporarily close due to rising Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A portion of the Eastbank Esplanade in Portland will be closed beginning on Sunday due to rising water levels in the Willamette River.

Portland Parks and Recreation said the area affected is the floating portion north of the Morrison Bridge to south of the Steel Bridge.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association said it forecasts the Willamette River to rise to 15 ½ feet by midmorning Sunday. That’s the threshold to close the floating portion of the path.

PP&R said the transitions on and off the pathways become angled too high to remain safe.

PP&R said it does not know when the path will reopen. It said current forecasts indicate reopening the section Wednesday or later is a possibility, depending on river water levels.

The temporarily closed areas will be marked with signage and fencing.

