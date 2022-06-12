Advertisement

PPB: Man seriously injured in shooting near the Lloyd Center

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the Lloyd Center on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street, near the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, the found a man who was seriously injured in a shooting. He was taken to a hospital.

Police did not say if they have made any arrests or have any suspect information. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is responding to investigate.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

