Scooter rider seriously hurt after being hit by car in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person riding an electric rental scooter suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in southeast Portland on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Southeast Taylor Street. When they arrived, they found an electric scooter rider who suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car. The rider was taken to a hospital.

The PPB major crash team responded to investigate. It is the 38th major crash team activation of 2022.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

