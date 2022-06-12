Student facing charges after threat called in to Milwaukie HS

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwaukie Police Department said a high school student is facing charges after asking a contact from a social media platform to make a threatening call to the school on Friday.

Police said at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Milwaukie High School for an anonymous threat of violence that was called into the school. The high school and surrounding elementary schools and middle school were placed on lock down as a precaution. Officers checked the high school for potential threats and determined students and staff were not in immediate danger.

MPD said the school resource officer and detectives later determined the anonymous threat to be a result of a “swatting” call. It said “swatting” is a prank call intended to bring many armed responders to a specific location.

Police said a 17-year-old Milwaukie High School student is a suspect. The student had a friend, whom they were in contact with on the social media platform “Discord,” make the threatening phone call. The caller is not believed to live in the United States.

The student is facing charges of disorderly conduct and menacing.

MPD said they are still investigating.

