Advertisement

WATCH: Paralyzed teen walks across stage to get high school diploma

A Massachusetts teenager paralyzed from the waist down by a hockey injury walked across the stage at his high school graduation. (SOURCE: WCVB)
By David Bienick
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – A high school senior in Massachusetts who was paralyzed during a hockey game took a big step Friday during his graduation.

Determined to walk again, Jake Thibeault was able to receive his diploma standing on his own two feet.

As Jake rolled his wheelchair across the lawn as part of the graduating class at Milton Academy, nobody was quite sure if he would be able to keep a promise he’d made to himself nine months ago.

During a youth hockey game, Jake collided with another player, hit the boards and dropped to the ice, leaving him with two broken bones in his back and paralyzed from the waist down.

He then became laser-focused on one goal: to walk again.

By February, Jake was crawling, pushing through hours of grueling physical therapy nearly every day.

“They were just like, ‘Oh, try by yourself,’” he said. “And I made it two mats and I was like, ‘OK, holy cow.’”

A few weeks later, he was back on campus. But as graduation day approached, his goal started to seem out of reach.

“We kind of realized that he wouldn’t necessarily be able to walk under his own power, but he was still determined, in his words, to be vertical,” Mike Thibeault, Jake’s father, said.

When his name was called at the graduation ceremony, Jake started rolling his wheelchair across the stage.

He then stopped… and stood up.

With leg braces and a walker, but completely on his own, Jake took 30 steps and crossed his personal finish line.

And with that action, the graduates struck out into the world, led by a living example that nothing is impossible.

“Just an overwhelming feeling of being proud for Jake, never more honored to be his father,” Mike Thibeault said.

Jake is headed to Babson college to study in the fall. His father said Jake is as determined as ever to walk even better and go even further.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and...
US: Pfizer COVID-19 appears effective for kids under 5
High water is a danger across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington after days of rainy...
Officials stress safety on water with levels climbing
A Massachusetts teenager paralyzed from the waist down by a hockey injury walked across the...
WATCH: Paralyzed teen walks across stage to get high school diploma
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump