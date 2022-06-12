A Wet Day to Wrap Up the Weekend

Good morning!

It’s been a wet June and that wet weather continues today. We’ve been dry early on, but showers will increase later this morning and we expect light rain to showers through the first part of the day. By evening, showers will die down and we should have a drier night. It could also be very wet in eastern Oregon with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. A flood watch is in effect for much of the state east of the Cascades for the possibility of river and stream flooding. A flood watch is also in effect for the Columbia River at Vancouver. The river is expected to reach minor flood stage, which could impact parks and trails along the river. That remains in effect until Wednesday. We are going to be seeing cool temperatures for the next few days as well. Highs today and tomorrow will likely only reach the low 60s.

Some showers continue to start your workweek, but conditions look to be drier for Tuesday. By midweek we will see much drier conditions and warmer temperatures. Highs Wednesday will likely be in the low to mid 70s and stay in the 70s for a few days.

But by Friday, high pressure will break down and we will likely see a few showers that day, with a shower possible on Saturday as well. Temperatures look to cool into the weekend, back into the upper 60s.

