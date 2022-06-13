7 arrested after illegal street racing in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland officers arrested seven people allegedly involved in illegal street racing on Sunday night.

According to a statement, several vehicles were also towed and a gun was seized.

Patrol officers, with the help of aircraft and K9 officers worked together to address the incidents attended by hundreds of people on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Just before midnight, officers were attempting to confront a large group of over 200 people who had taken over the intersection of Northeast 13th Avenue and Northeast Multnomah Street. As officers began disbursing the crowd, they heard multiple shots being fired.

Police said a witness reported seeing someone shooting from their vehicle.

After the area was cleared, officers found evidence of the shooting. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Police said many of the drivers were not cooperative when officers attempt to stop their vehicles and air support followed many of these vehicles until they could be disabled by officers on the ground.

Even then, police said, when some of the fleeing drivers were finally stopped, they ran away on foot. In these cases, K9 units tracked down the drivers.

The following people were arrested:

LOCATION: NE Cully Blvd/NE Lombard St - 6/12/22 @ 8:20 PM

NAME: Cristobal Ramos, 21 (Vehicle Towed)

-Possession of a Weapon

-Attempt to Elude by Vehicle

-Reckless Driving

-Interference with a Peace Officer

LOCATION: 5500 Block of NE 60th Ave – 6/12/2022 @ 9:07 PM

NAME: Tavian Alika Jordan-Layacan, 23 (Vehicle Towed)

-Attempt to Elude by Vehicle

-Attempt to Elude on Foot

-Reckless Driving

LOCATION: N Whitaker Rd/N Victory Blvd – 6/12/2022 @ 9:21 PM

NAME: Anthony Tyrone Davis, 28 (Vehicle Towed)

-Reckless Driving

LOCATION: NE 16th AVE/NE Alberta St – 6/12/22 @ 11:00 PM

NAME: Chase Thomas Hickman Davis (Vehicle Towed)

-Attempt to Elude by Vehicle

-Attempt to Elude by Foot

-Reckless Driving

-Carrying of Concealed Weapon

LOCATION: NE 13th Ave/NE Multnomah St – 6/13/22 @ 12:35 PM

NAME: Nimer Maher Lamer, 27 (Vehicle Towed)

-Reckless Driving

LOCATION: NB I-5/Hayden Island Exit – 6/12/22 @ 11:58 PM

NAME: Miguel Angel Garnica Garcia, 38 (Vehicle Towed)

-Reckless Driving

-DUII

LOCATION: NE 107th Ave/NE Brazee St – 6/13/22 @ 12:59 AM

NAME: Sidney Mikel Robertson, 28 (Vehicle Towed)

-Reckless Driving

-Attempt to Elude by Vehicle

-Interference with a Public Safety Officer

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.